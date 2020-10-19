      Weather Alert

There Is Now A Harry Potter-Themed Bar In Houston

Oct 19, 2020 @ 8:53am

Um planning a road trip to Houston ASAP because there is now a Harry Potter-themed bar is open there!

The Muggle-less Bar opened on Friday in downtown and is being called an “immersive experience” with “wall-to-ceiling magical décor and photo-op stations where guests can take selfies from the Hogwarts Express Platform 9 3/4 and common room areas of Gryffindor, Slytherin, HufflePuff, and RavenClaw. Costumes are actively encouraged but not required. Also, as the name implies, children and adults are welcome, but no “Muggles” will be admitted.

Looks amazing!

 

MORE HERE

