There Is An Update For The Future Of Guardians Of The Galaxy

Karen Gillan (who plays Nebula for Marvel) was asked to give an update about Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

To catch you up…director James Gunn was fired over bad tweets, production was put on hold, cast members threatened to quit, etc. But Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 — working title: Hot Christmas — has a reported production start date, and Gillan said there’s “a script in existence.”

“Our director won’t be with us any longer, but we are excited to continue the Guardians of the Galaxy story and keep delivering to the fans.” This is promising!

MORE HERE