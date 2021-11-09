There Is A Petition To Keep James Corden OUT Of The “Wicked” Movie

A petition is beginning to go viral asking Universal, the studio behind the upcoming Wicked movie, to keep James Corden out of it. The petition, which has been online since Friday, simply states, “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. that’s pretty much it.”
It’s gaining steam, too, already getting over 62,000 signatures. Cynthia Erivo is playing Elphaba and Ariana Grande is playing Glinda and so far no further casting announcements have been made. Apparently the big beef with Corden is that he has had a role in nearly every big-budget musical movie in the last several years. He played Baker in 2014’s Into The Woods, Bustopher Jones in the notorious Cats (2019), and Barry Glickman in The Prom (2020). He even played a mouse named James in this year’s Cinderella adaptation.
