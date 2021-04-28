      Weather Alert

There Is A Naughty ‘Shrek’ Easter Egg A Fan Just Discovered

Apr 28, 2021 @ 11:10am

“Shrek” has been out there since 2001, rated PG for some gross-out humor.  But recently a superfan caught on to a scandalous Easter Egg hidden in front of our eyes this whole time!

TikTok user @kathy_martinez05 pointed it out and it’s got over 8.4 million views. This video depicts “Shrek” nemesis Lord Farquaad (voiced by John Lithgow) sitting naked in bed as he implores his magic mirror to show him his bride-to-be, Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz). The mirror does, and Farquaad sips a martini, sighs and THEN YOU SEE IT.

 

@kathy_martinez05Did anyone else catch that? ##fyp ##foryou ##Shrek ##adultjokes ##adulthumor ##childhood

♬ original sound – Kathy

 

