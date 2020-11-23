      Weather Alert

There Is A ‘Home Alone’ Themed Airbnb Available For The Holidays

Nov 23, 2020 @ 8:27am

This two-bedroom home in Dallas can accommodate up to six guests with four bedrooms and one bathroom, and is decked out with some of the most iconic moments of the movie.

You can drink milk out of fancy glasses, play ping pong and enjoy several photo ops, including a lifesize cutout of Michael Jordan. Plus, a free cheese pizza is delivered during the stay, according to the Airbnb listing.

The listing says you’ll have the whole house to yourself for $227 a night!

 

MORE HERE

