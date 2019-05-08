There Is A Campaign To Get Robert Downey Jr. Nominated For An Oscar…And We’re Here For It

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Superhero movies rarely (if ever) get noticed by the Academy when it comes to acting awards. But directors of “Avengers: End Game” are trying to change that by launching a campaign to get Iron Man a gold statue!

The campaign for RDJ has already begun. Do you think he deserves an Oscar nom? #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/7Eum8W1b5P — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) May 4, 2019

He’s been rolling out some cool behind-the-scenes videos on his Instagram…like when the cast sang “Happy Birthday” to Josh Brolin aka “Thanos”..

And how amazing is the acting when you see THIS is how some of the most EPIC looking scenes were shot???

