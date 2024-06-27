99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

There Could Be Criminal Charges In Matthew Perry’s Death

June 27, 2024 6:52AM EDT
Even though Matthew Perry’s death in October 2023 was ruled accidental, several law enforcement agencies are wrapping up a criminal investigation into the source of the ketamine that played a part in the tragedy.

The autopsy report stating he died from the acute effects of ketamine and revealed amounts of the drug in his system that could not be attributed to his prescribed therapy. Contributing factors to his death included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.

