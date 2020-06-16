There Could Be 36 Intelligent Alien Races Living In Our Galaxy??
Maybe. Well that’s what some scientists are saying. Their estimate is based on the assumption that intelligent life would evolve on other planets in the same way that it has done on Earth.
They added that it is likely the average distance to such alien races would be 17,000 light-years making detection and communication “very difficult” with our present technology. So you’re saying there’s a chance…
BTW…maybe you didn’t know NASA posted a job two years ago looking for a “Planetary Protection Officer” paying them six figures…you know, in case we do make contact.
