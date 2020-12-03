There Are Party Hats On Etsy For Your Exotic Pets
Pembroke Welsh Corgi celebrates its birthday wearing a party hat and posing in front of a carrot cake.
You can find a ton of great stuff on Etsy…and now that included festive party hats for your chicken, lizard/bearded dragon or other exotic pet.
The Etsy shop Hand Made Am Erika has made over 2,000 sales on the $14.29 party hats thus far, which are available in over 30 styles, including vintage, floral, striped and rainbow. If you don’t have pet chickens, the hats are also suitable for ferrets, rabbits, possums, lizards and toads.
There are matching bandanas and bows for your pets, and yes, human-sized party hats so you can co-ordinate your look for all of your holiday photos.
MORE HERE