Therapists Were On Hand At A Screening For This Movie

Guests were advised they may need to seek therapy after a screening of the Michael Jackson doc, Leaving Neverland, at Sundance over the weekend.

The film features interviews with accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as with both of their mothers. Their testimony is supported with “love notes” and audio messages that Jackson sent to the boys. Security was even beefed up by local cops for the film’s debut in Park City, Utah, because of direct threats.

A law enforcement source said, “Tensions are higher for this movie than anything I’ve ever seen at Sundance before.” Obviously Jackson’s estate is super unhappy with the movie.

