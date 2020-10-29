      Weather Alert

The Worst Halloween Candy?

Oct 29, 2020 @ 2:11pm

We’re not sure if we can be on board with this list of the, ‘Worst Halloween Candy’.

30,000 people were surveyed for the annual Worst Halloween Candy list from CandyStore.com. Candy Corn topped the list as the least desirable candy.

Worst Halloween CandySource: CandyStore.com

It joins the ranks of Circus Peanuts (#2 and barf), Peanut Butter Kisses (#3) Wax Cola Bottles (#4 barf), Necco Wafers (#5 barf) and Tootsie Rolls (#6). Smarties (#7), Licorice (#8), Good & Plenty (#9) and Bit-O-Honey (#10) round out the list.

The number one favorite Halloween candy was Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

So, do you agree?

