The WORST Christmas Candy

What is the worst candy at Christmastime?

Candystore.com surveyed a bunch of people and came up with the top 10 most-hated candy during Christmas. Yes, Honorable Mention was the candy cane at #11.

Those surveyed said about the candy cane:

I know everyone loves these, but it drives me crazy! They are hard to unwrap, become a slobbery mess and most of them end up in the trash half-eaten or untouched.

Flavor = good. Inevitable sharpening into a dangerous stabbing weapon = bad.

Canes are for old people.

Now for the rest of the Top 10.

Source: CandyStore.com

I disagree with #1! Everything else is trash, but Christmas nougat candy is the BEST!