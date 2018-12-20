The WORST Christmas Candy

What is the worst candy at Christmastime?
Candystore.com surveyed a bunch of people and came up with the top 10 most-hated candy during Christmas. Yes, Honorable Mention was the candy cane at #11.
Those surveyed said about the candy cane:
- I know everyone loves these, but it drives me crazy! They are hard to unwrap, become a slobbery mess and most of them end up in the trash half-eaten or untouched.
- Flavor = good. Inevitable sharpening into a dangerous stabbing weapon = bad.
- Canes are for old people.
Now for the rest of the Top 10.
Source: CandyStore.com
I disagree with #1! Everything else is trash, but Christmas nougat candy is the BEST!