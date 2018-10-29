The World Series With A Beach Ball Makes it Better

Many say baseball is a boring sport. But, what if baseball was played with a beach ball! I have to think that would make it more fun to watch.

With the World Series in our rear view mirror, the sports world’s attention has quickly focused solely on basketball, football and hockey. But, I’d like to stick with baseball for just a couple more minutes.

The main complaint most people have with baseball is that it’s “boring”. Sure, the season is painfully long and the games can get laborious to watch. But what if baseball made one small change to the size of the ball? Would that make you watch? What if baseball was played with a beach ball?!

Twitter user @McJesse wondered the same thing. So he made it happen.

I thought baseball was boring, so I made the ball a beachball. Now I don’t think it’s boring anymore. pic.twitter.com/mMB8Rr3fLO — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 26, 2018

I’m on board with this change.