The World Reacts To Tom Brady Earning Another Trip To The Super Bowl
Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was far from perfect during his team’s NFC Championship Game outing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
But in the end, Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers came through with a 31-26 win to earn a spot in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay. Not only will this be the first time that a team plays in a Super Bowl in its home stadium, it represents Brady’s 10th appearance in the big game. He’s been in the league for 21 years.
This means that Brady has pretty much played in every other Super Bowl since he entered the NFL as a mere sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. And people had their reactions.
BTW…Super Bowl LV will have 22,000 fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.
