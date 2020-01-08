The Woman Who Inspired JLo’s Character in ‘Hustlers’ Is Suing Her
The woman who inspired Jennifer Lopez’s character in “Hustlers” is suing the movie’s production companies (including Jennifer’s) for $40 million. Samantha Barbash claims the producers defamed her and disregarded her civil rights.
Barbash “claims the film producers approached her before production to “obtain a consent waiver form Ms. Barbash for the production of the film and their ultimate portrayal” of her. She refused to sign off on the consent or waive her privacy rights.”
The film is based on a 2015 New York Magazine article, titled The Hustlers at Scores, which details the real-life events of Barbash and her time as a stripper at Score’s Gentlemen’s Club in New York. She said her character in Hustlers was portrayed as “using and manufacturing illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child.” According to the article, Barbash added that those claims and portrayals of her likeliness were “untrue and offensive.” She also wants all copies of the film returned.
“Hustlers” was made for a reported $20 million and has grossed over $157 million worldwide.
