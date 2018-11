Who knew this wiener toss was a thing?

Mark Brunell, former quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, recently set a record for the longest throw of a wiener into a bun, at 68 feet 9 inches.

If you’re wondering, “what the hey?” Well, Guinness Book of World Records wants to remind you, “At Guinness World Records we want to show that everyone in the world is the best at something, and we’re here to measure it!”