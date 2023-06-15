The Weeknd’s New Show Said To End At One Season

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

UPDATED AT 5:50PM ON THURSDAY, JUNE 15, 2023.

HBO PR has tweeted out that the show is not necessarily NOT getting an additional season.

It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) June 15, 2023

Simply put by Page Six,

The Weeknd is said to not be planning a second season of “The Idol” — amid backlash over outrageous sex scenes on the controversial series and the singer’s “egomaniacal” behavior on set.

A source added that this was not meant to be a long-running show.

The show was harshly criticized by media outlets such as Rolling Stone along with regular, everyday viewers. Many shared on Twitter that they would never see The Weeknd the same after seeing him in raunchy scenes using aggressive language in a bedroom setting.

