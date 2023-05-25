The Weeknd’s New Series Is Getting Scathing Early Reviews

Source: YouTube

Uh oh. HBO’s mega-hit Succession is ending this week, and The Weeknd’s new series, The Idol, is supposed to take over the slot Sunday night starting June 4th. But it may be an uphill battle thanks to scathing early reviews giving it the lowest rating for any HBO series on Rotten Tomatoes. So far, critics are only two episodes deep at the Cannes Film Festival, and what they saw they called essentially “softcore porn.”

A Rolling Stone writer said, “The double-dose the festival screened felt nasty, brutish, much longer than it is, and way, way worse than you’d have anticipated.” In the show, The Weeknd plays a cult leader who becomes a love interest of a rising pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp. And according to what The Weeknd told ET Canada he WANTS to tick people off with the show. So…looks like job well done?