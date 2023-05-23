The Weeknd’s Favorite Show Right Now Is From The 90s
May 23, 2023 7:10AM EDT
In talks with Vanity Fair about his new show “The Idol” hitting HBO and it’s streamer at the beginning of June, he revealed he’s really into a particular show right now: The Larry Sanders Show. Just Jared quotes:
Which has become my favorite TV show now. It is f-cking brilliant. It’s groundbreaking. It’s like the birth of that behind-the-scenes meta comedy type, like The Office and Arrested Development and all that, where it feels like it’s blurred between what’s real, what’s not.
That show and other shows from the 1990s have captured him and it makes you wonder if the new show “The Idol” will give off 90s vibes.
TV Insider lists the top 25 highest rated shows from the 90s. Here’s a look at the top ten:
- Seinfeld
- Home Improvement
- ER
- Roseanne
- Law & Order
- Murphy Brown
- Friends
- Frasier
- Coach
- NYPD Blue
