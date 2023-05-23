The Weeknd’s Favorite Show Right Now Is From The 90s

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) The Weeknd performs onstage during his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In talks with Vanity Fair about his new show “The Idol” hitting HBO and it’s streamer at the beginning of June, he revealed he’s really into a particular show right now: The Larry Sanders Show. Just Jared quotes:

Which has become my favorite TV show now. It is f-cking brilliant. It’s groundbreaking. It’s like the birth of that behind-the-scenes meta comedy type, like The Office and Arrested Development and all that, where it feels like it’s blurred between what’s real, what’s not.

That show and other shows from the 1990s have captured him and it makes you wonder if the new show “The Idol” will give off 90s vibes.

TV Insider lists the top 25 highest rated shows from the 90s. Here’s a look at the top ten: