The Weeknd vs. Oreos?
June 22, 2023 7:20AM EDT
The Weeknd almost got into a Twitter war with Oreos, after they trashed his new show “The Idol”.
The receipts:
finally some good news
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 15, 2023
The Weeknd got wind of that Tweet yesterday, and he replied, quote, “Oh [eff] they been talkin [crap].”
But before a full-on war could erupt, The Weeknd squashed it. He said, quote, “Naw I can’t beef with you Oreo, too many beautiful memories . . . I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight.”
naw I can’t beef with you @Oreo too many beautiful memories… I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight pic.twitter.com/5iHhfpkVzf
— Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 21, 2023
