99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Weeknd vs. Oreos?

June 22, 2023 7:20AM EDT
Share
The Weeknd vs. Oreos?
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) The Weeknd performs onstage during his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Weeknd almost got into a Twitter war with Oreos, after they trashed his new show “The Idol”.

The receipts:

The Weeknd got wind of that Tweet yesterday, and he replied, quote, “Oh [eff] they been talkin [crap].”

But before a full-on war could erupt, The Weeknd squashed it. He said, quote, “Naw I can’t beef with you Oreo, too many beautiful memories . . . I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight.”

More about:
Oreos
the idol
The Weeknd
Twitter

POPULAR POSTS

1

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"
2

Britney Spears Has A New Favorite Britney Spears Song...And Quit Music?
3

A Local Casting Director Is Looking For Extras For A Movie Filming Here
4

Four Kids Rescued After Surviving Deadly Plane Crash 40 Days In the Jungle
5

Poor Woman Gets Her Pants Pulled Down By Slipping On The Treadmill

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE