The Weeknd to Perform “After Hours” Virtual Concert on Tik Tok
INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Singer The Weeknd performs on the Outdoor stage during week 1, day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella )
Perhaps the future of concerts for 2020 lie within Tik Tok, Drive-ins, and Fortnite. WEIRD. The Weeknd and Tik Tok have partnered up for a virtual streaming concert to perform “After Hours”!
It all takes place on August 7th at 8pm on Tik Tok. The Weekend will actually be an Avatar, and users can play along.