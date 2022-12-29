The Weeknd Teases A New Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” album was released nearly a year ago on January 7, 2022, but he’s still making videos for it. He replied to a fan tweet saying he feels “istheresomeoneelsemusicvideo-ish.”

We don’t have a clue when he would release it, but if don’t know the song well yet, you might as well start now. Genius lyrics describes it this way:

In this track, The Weeknd asks his lover if there is someone else she is involved with other than him. Although he hints that he has not been loyal in his past relationships, he claims that he changed and begs her to be with him forever.

Listen to it here so you’re ready for when the video drops…