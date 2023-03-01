The Weeknd Set To Star In His First Movie

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye will add “movie star” to his resume when he stars in his first feature film, that he co-wrote. We don’t really know much about the project or plot details, other than that Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) are going to be in it. Word is Ortega and Keoghan signed on when they were “blown away” by the script.

That’s not the only acting role for The Weeknd…he is set to star in the HBO series The Idol, which he co-created with Euphoria creators Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. Before that, he popped up in 2019’s Uncut Gems before co-writing and starring in an episode of American Dad!

MORE HERE