The Weeknd Set to Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nov 12, 2020 @ 12:50pm
The Weeknd singing
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza Brazil day 2 at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 26, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Pepsi announced their Super Bowl halftime show for 2021.

Annnnnd, it will be The Weeknd.

The Weeknd took to Twitter and wrote, performing on the iconic stage see you 2/7/21.

Pepsi wrote in a statement, “We can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity.”

What do you think of Pepsi’s choice of The Weeknd? If not him, who would you have chosen? Does the halftime show even matter to you?

