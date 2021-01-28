The Weeknd Releasing Greatest Hits Album Ahead of Super Bowl Performance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: The Weeknd attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Uncut Gems" on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for A24)
Before he takes the biggest stage as the Super Bowl halftime performer on February 7th, the Weeknd has released a greatest hits album “The Highlights” featuring 18 songs!
You can order it now, but the CD won’t ship for 2 to 3 weeks. You also can’t stream it anywhere.