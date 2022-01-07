      Weather Alert

The Weeknd Releases New Album “Dawn-FM”

Jan 7, 2022 @ 6:43am

The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on Friday. The album features actor Jim Carrey as well as Tyler, the Creator, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never.

You can listen to the entire (explicit) album here!

Within hours of release, Dawn FM was #1 on Apple Music.

TAGS
Dawn FM Jim Carrey Lil Wayne Oneohtrix Point Never Quincy Jones the Creator The Weeknd Tyler
