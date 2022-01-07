The Weeknd Releases New Album “Dawn-FM”

The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on Friday. The album features actor Jim Carrey as well as Tyler, the Creator, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never.
You can listen to the entire (explicit) album here!
Within hours of release, Dawn FM was #1 on Apple Music.
#DawnFM by @TheWeeknd has reached #1 on US Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/Tg0BrR6En6
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2022
