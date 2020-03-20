      Breaking News
The Weeknd Releases New Album ‘After Hours’ with No Guest Features

Mar 20, 2020 @ 9:32am

The Weeknd has crafted his album to be the perfect companion for social distancing. “After Hours” features no guest, however, Memento Mori makes an appearance in a new episode released along with the album.

A short film for the title track was also released which opens with The Weeknd’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel.

The concept album has maintained a “vision and character being portrayed and I get to explore a different side of me that my fans have never seen,” The Weeknd told CR Fashion Book in February.

Since you’re stuck in the house you might as well revisit Abel’s Uncut Gems short featuring Adam Sandler. The Weeknd has teamed with Postmates for The Receipt blog to reveal what he orders through the service.


