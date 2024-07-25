The Weeknd Posts Teaser For New Single

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) The Weeknd performs onstage during his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Weeknd teased “The Abyss” on Instagram and Twitter, with a video teaser of his next major release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abel (@theweeknd)

He quoted Nietzsche, writing, “When you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.” Along with this thought-provoking statement, he shared a CGI film and two minutes of new music.

As the beat lowers, the teaser abruptly ends, leaving listeners on edge.

Fans have been dissecting every part of this teaser for clues regarding The Weeknd’s new track and its impact on his sound. Stereogum reports that The Weeknd will perform “The Abyss” at a special event in São Paolo later this summer, providing an early live experience.

We’re ready!