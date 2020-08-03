The Weeknd Plans Live Streamed VR Shows On Tik Tok
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza Brazil day 2 at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 26, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)
The Weeknd is preparing for a new live event on TikTok that’s being called the “first-ever in-app cross reality experience”. ‘The Weeknd Experience’ will showcase the artist performing songs from his new album ‘After Hours’ as a digital avatar.
Fans will “have the chance to interact with The Weeknd throughout as he takes viewers on an epic ‘After Hours’ journey” through 3D renderings.
‘The Weeknd Experience’ will also raise funds for the Equal Justice Initiative supporting racial equality. Fans will be able to donate directly from the app prior to and during the show, while TikTok said it will match all funds “up to a generous amount.”
The “virtual music experience” will premiere exclusively on the @tiktok account this Friday (August 7).