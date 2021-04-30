The Weeknd Leads the Billboard Music Award Nomations with 16 Nominations
Get ready for May 23rd! The Billboard Music Awards are ready to take the stage with The Weeknd leading the way with an astounding 16 nominations!
The artist with the second most nominations goes to Pop Smoke, who passed away last February, with 10 noms including a nomination for Top Male Artist.
Country singer Morgan Wallen has received 6 nominations but according to Billboard Music Awards show producers, Wallen is not allowed to participate in the show.