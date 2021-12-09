The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Are Radio’s Most Played Artists of 2021

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are radio’s most played artists for 2021. This is according to Mediabase and covers the time between November 8, 2020 and November 17, 2021. Dua Lipa is the fourth most played artist at radio.
Mediabase’s Most Played Artists of 2021 (US All-Format Radio):
#1 @theweeknd
#2 @justinbieber
#3 @ArianaGrande
#4 @DUALIPA
#5 @oliviarodrigo
— chart data (@chartdata) December 7, 2021
The rest of the top 10 is Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Smoke, Doja Cat, 24kGoldn, Ava Max and Drake. What artists did you listen to the most in 2021?