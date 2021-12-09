      Weather Alert

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Are Radio’s Most Played Artists of 2021

Dec 9, 2021 @ 11:33am
The Weeknd singing
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza Brazil day 2 at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 26, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are radio’s most played artists for 2021. This is according to Mediabase and covers the time between November 8, 2020 and November 17, 2021. Dua Lipa is the fourth most played artist at radio.

The rest of the top 10 is Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Smoke, Doja Cat, 24kGoldn, Ava Max and Drake. What artists did you listen to the most in 2021?

