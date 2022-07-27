      Weather Alert

The Weeknd Is Designing Haunted Houses For Universal Studios

Jul 27, 2022 @ 6:41am
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer The Weeknd attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The Weeknd has agreed to design two haunted houses for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights based on his 2020 album After Hours. “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will open at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in September.

Guests will be taken into the world of the album, with characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and the short films and music videos that have accompanied it.  He said, “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!” 

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE TRAILER ANNOUNCEMENT

TAGS
haunted houses The Hours The Weeknd The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare Universal Studios
POPULAR POSTS
This Guy Relocated A Gator Away From A Playground Like A BOSS
Simple Tips To Stay Cool
Ohio Couple Turns 100 Together After Marking Their 79th Wedding Anniversary
Woman Uses Her "Teacher Voice" To Get Bear Off Her Porch
The Chainsmokers Will Perform In SPACE??
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On