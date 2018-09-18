The Weeknd is Being Sued for Stealing ‘Starboy’

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: The Weeknd performs onstage at the Gobi tent during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Weeknd and close friends Daft Punk are wrapped up in lawsuit with an artist named Yasminah who claims they stole ‘Starboy’ from her.

Yasminah claims that back in 2009, she co-wrote and produced a song called ‘Hooyo’. When you listen to Hooyo, you’ll notice a lot of similarities between her song and ‘Starboy’. But, are they enough to spawn a lawsuit?

This isn’t the first time a lawsuit has been threatened over “Starboy”. In fact, 2 of Yasminah’s producers threatened lawsuits which never went to court and instead were settled out of court. The problem there is, Yasminah didn’t get her cut. So, she wants $5 million.

I get the feeling both The Weeknd and Daft Punk will politely tell her to go get some of the cash from the previous settlement.