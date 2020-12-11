      Weather Alert

The Weeknd Has a New Shoe Collaboration

Dec 11, 2020 @ 7:26am

If you’re a celeb, you better have a shoe collaboration! The Weeknd has a new shoe collaboration with BAPE and XO that goes on sale this weekend actually.

TAGS
bape Collaboration december 12 shoe the weekend XO
