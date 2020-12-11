If you’re a celeb, you better have a shoe collaboration! The Weeknd has a new shoe collaboration with BAPE and XO that goes on sale this weekend actually.
The BAPE® x XO BAPE STA™ will be available at A BATHING APE® locations, https://t.co/7ufsHT9jDQ, https://t.co/rUEyQGeA1Z and https://t.co/KulC1UiJDI on Saturday, December 12th.https://t.co/PmRA9tgk63@theweeknd #weeknd #xo #bape #abathingape #bapesta pic.twitter.com/yvIkIP9gyN
— BAPE.COM (@BAPEOFFICIAL) December 8, 2020
The BAPE® x XO BAPE STA™ will be available at A BATHING APE® locations, https://t.co/7ufsHT9jDQ, https://t.co/rUEyQGeA1Z and https://t.co/KulC1UiJDI on Saturday, December 12th.https://t.co/PmRA9tgk63@theweeknd #weeknd #xo #bape #abathingape #bapesta pic.twitter.com/yvIkIP9gyN
— BAPE.COM (@BAPEOFFICIAL) December 8, 2020