The Weeknd Gives A Taste Of Music From New Show “The Idol”

It’s been, like, forever waiting for The Weeknd’s new show on HBO “The Idol” and it’s still not out until June 2023. However, it’s about to play early in May for the Cannes Film Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Idol (@theidol)

But even before the festival, The Weeknd is showing a snippet of the kind of music to expect in “The Idol.”

THE IDOL VOL. 1 💿 coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste) pic.twitter.com/1dPY0bMntO — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 12, 2023

Vogue describes the plot of the new show as “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.”