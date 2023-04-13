99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Weeknd Gives A Taste Of Music From New Show “The Idol”

April 13, 2023 10:48AM EDT
Source: YouTube

It’s been, like, forever waiting for The Weeknd’s new show on HBO “The Idol” and it’s still not out until June 2023. However, it’s about to play early in May for the Cannes Film Festival.

 

But even before the festival, The Weeknd is showing a snippet of the kind of music to expect in “The Idol.”

Vogue describes the plot of the new show as “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.”

