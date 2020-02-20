      Weather Alert

The Weeknd Announces Tour Dates And He Is Coming Close

Feb 20, 2020 @ 11:56am

The Weeknd has already announced tour dates for the United Kingdom which is good news for fans in the United States.

According to the Shields Gazette, the “After Hours” singer will kick things off at London’s 02 Arena for a three-night event on October 11, 2020.

The good news is The Weeknd could hit the road in the United States prior to his U.K. concerts. His new album, “After Hours” is set to be released on March 20th.

 

 

Oh and he’s coming pretty close…

August 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

