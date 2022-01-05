      Weather Alert

The Weeknd Announces Special Livestream Experience, ‘103.5 Dawn FM’

Jan 5, 2022 @ 6:48am
Credit: The Weeknd Instagram

Anticipation is building for The Weeknd’s latest album, “Dawn FM” which will be released this Friday (January 7).  The Weeknd has announced a special Amazon Music Livestream experience, “103.5 Dawn FM” for January 6th at 9 pm PST.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

Fans can see the Livestream on Twitch or on the Amazon Music App. There will also be “Dawn FM” merch available on Amazon and through the Amazon Music app for 48 hours starting at 5 pm today, January 5th.  What has been your favorite Weeknd album so far?

