The Weeknd Announces Pre-Order For New Album
Remember when Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, was talking about new music to gow ith his new HBO show?
The Weeknd announced “THE IDOL VOL. 1” album coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ogkhhkNEPN
— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 12, 2023
Based on a new graphic, it’s not totally clear whether The Weeknd is putting out this new album, The Idol Vol. 1, under his stage name or his birthname, but he made the announcement that you can pre-order the new album this Friday.
The Idol Vol. 1 ALBUM PRE-ORDER this Friday! + new Single with @playboicarti / @Madonna : https://t.co/7NToxfKdhc pic.twitter.com/IeJZVfiTfn
— Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) May 31, 2023
The fact that he’s calling it “Vol 1” means there is probably another volume in the making.
According to Genius Lyrics, the tracklist looks like this:
- Popular (featuring Madonna & Playboi Carti)
- Take All Of Me
- Fill The Void
- Double Fantasy (featuring Future)
- Jealous Guy
- I’m A Lesser Man
- One of the Girls (Tough Love) (featuring JENNIE)
- Like A God
- Lure
Popular should be out ON Friday, June 2, 2023.