The Weeknd Announces Pre-Order For New Album

Remember when Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, was talking about new music to gow ith his new HBO show?

The Weeknd announced “THE IDOL VOL. 1” album coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ogkhhkNEPN — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 12, 2023

Based on a new graphic, it’s not totally clear whether The Weeknd is putting out this new album, The Idol Vol. 1, under his stage name or his birthname, but he made the announcement that you can pre-order the new album this Friday.

The fact that he’s calling it “Vol 1” means there is probably another volume in the making.

According to Genius Lyrics, the tracklist looks like this:

Popular (featuring Madonna & Playboi Carti)

Take All Of Me

Fill The Void

Double Fantasy (featuring Future)

Jealous Guy

I’m A Lesser Man

One of the Girls (Tough Love) (featuring JENNIE)

Like A God

Lure

Popular should be out ON Friday, June 2, 2023.