The Weeknd Announces Pre-Order For New Album

May 31, 2023 11:59AM EDT
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Remember when Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, was talking about new music to gow ith his new HBO show?

Based on a new graphic, it’s not totally clear whether The Weeknd is putting out this new album, The Idol Vol. 1, under his stage name or his birthname, but he made the announcement that you can pre-order the new album this Friday.

The fact that he’s calling it “Vol 1” means there is probably another volume in the making.

According to Genius Lyrics, the tracklist looks like this:

  • Popular (featuring Madonna & Playboi Carti)
  • Take All Of Me
  • Fill The Void
  • Double Fantasy (featuring Future)
  • Jealous Guy
  • I’m A Lesser Man
  • One of the Girls (Tough Love) (featuring JENNIE)
  • Like A God
  • Lure

Popular should be out ON Friday, June 2, 2023.

