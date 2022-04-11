The Weeknd And Doja Cat Are Up For The Most Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd is the top finalist at the Billboard Music Awards for the second year in a row, up for 17 awards, followed by Doja Cat with 14. The 62 categories measure chart success, streaming, airplay and social engagement. The show will air on NBC and Peacock on May 15th from Las Vegas.
Breaking it down, The Weeknd picked up nods in top artist, top 100 artist and top streaming songs artist and his duet with Ariana Grande on “Save Your Tears (Remix)” is up for six awards. Also nominated for top artist are Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Drake, who is the show’s most decorated winner of all time with 29 total awards.
Doja Cat is up for top 100 song, top collaboration and top viral song. First-time finalist Rodrigo is up for 13 categories, including top new artist, top female artist and top radio songs artist. Justin Bieber also is up for 13 awards, including top male artist, top Hot 100 artist and top streaming song for his song “STAY” with The Kid LAROI. Ye is up for 13 awards and a strong favorite in the Christian/gospel categories.