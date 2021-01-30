      Weather Alert

The Weeknd, AKA “Diapers”, Put $7 Million Of His Own Money Into Halftime Show

Jan 30, 2021 @ 11:45am

First things first. The Weeknd’s nickname is apparently “diapers” because he changes his mind so much. That’s just the first of many things revealed in the Billboard cover story of The Weeknd.

In the new cover story, you get to meet the entire crew that made The Weeknd what it is today. The group of 4 guys who have been together since the beginning, who talk every day, play basketball twice a week, and spend holidays together too.

They even revealed that Abel, The Weeknd, put $7 million of his own money into the Super Bowl LV halftime show just so that it was what he had envisioned. A cinematic masterpiece.

This is the famiy business.

