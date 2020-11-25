      Weather Alert

The Weeknd Accuses the Grammys of Being Corrupt After Not Receiving a Single Nomination

Nov 25, 2020 @ 7:17am

While Beyonce is leading the Grammy nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch, other artists were completely snubbed. And by completely snubbed, we mean not even one single nomination.

The Weeknd, who has had one of the biggest hits of the year, has performed at every awards show, and has won at every awards show, did not receive a SINGLE nomination. The Weeknd is now calling the grammys “corrupt”.

The Grammys will air January 31 hosted by Trevor Noah. Did The Weeknd get snubbed?

TAGS
Beyonce Grammys snub Taylor Swift The Weeknd trevor noah
POPULAR POSTS
FedEx Driver Slays Mariah Carey On His Route...Mariah Reacts
Now There's A Christmas Song Just For Your Dogs To Enjoy
Pizza Hut Is Selling A Weighted Blanket That Looks Like A Giant Pizza
You Laugh You Lose: Yoda Layheehoo
Walmart Will Deliver A Live Christmas Tree And Hang Lights For You
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE