The Weeknd Accuses the Grammys of Being Corrupt After Not Receiving a Single Nomination
While Beyonce is leading the Grammy nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch, other artists were completely snubbed. And by completely snubbed, we mean not even one single nomination.
The Weeknd, who has had one of the biggest hits of the year, has performed at every awards show, and has won at every awards show, did not receive a SINGLE nomination. The Weeknd is now calling the grammys “corrupt”.
The Grammys will air January 31 hosted by Trevor Noah. Did The Weeknd get snubbed?