The Wanted’s Tom Parker Gone At 33 From Brain Tumor

Sad news from the British boy band The Wanted: Tom Parker has died less than two years after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. Parker’s wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and his bandmates confirmed the death in Instagram posts Wednesday.
He “passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates,” the Wanted wrote. Parker leaves behind two young children with Hardwick. In October 2020, he announced that he’d been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor. Later, in January 2021, he said the size of the tumor had been significantly reduced.
The group had announced a reunion tour and a greatest hits album. At a recent show in the UK, Parker appeared onstage with the band in a wheelchair. Earlier in March, Parker announced he’d written a book “about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt,” set to publish in July.