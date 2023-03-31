99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“The Walking Dead” Star’s Restaurant Hitting Louisville In June

March 31, 2023 11:32AM EDT
Share
“The Walking Dead” Star’s Restaurant Hitting Louisville In June
Two women eating burgers in a restaurant

You would know Norman Reedus from his role as Daryl Dixon on “The Walking Dead.” You’ve seen Greg Nicotero’s work as a special effects makeup artist for the show. Together, they created the restaurant chain “Nic & Norman’s.” But no, it’s NOT zombie-themed. Soon you’re be able to experience the family-friendly vibe right here in Louisville.

The current menus at other locations offer burgers, chicken tenders, quesadillas, nachos, meatloaf… even brisket mac and cheese. Chances are there is something you’ll like there and maybe even your kids will too.

According to WAVE 3, they will open up a new location in Whiskey Alley just behind Whiskey Row as they felt it was “the perfect fit” for their goal of a historic location.

They are set to open in early June. Let’s say you can’t wait that long… they already have a place in Lexington.

Peep their website HERE!

More about:
greg nicotero
local news
Louisville
nic and normans
Norman Reedus
restuarant
The Walking Dead
whiskey alley
whiskey row

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
2

Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit
3

"American Idol" Contestant Slams Katy Perry's Mom-Shaming Joke
4

The Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand With His Version Of Events
5

Boy Battling Brain Cancer Gets His Dream Puppy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE