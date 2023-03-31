“The Walking Dead” Star’s Restaurant Hitting Louisville In June

You would know Norman Reedus from his role as Daryl Dixon on “The Walking Dead.” You’ve seen Greg Nicotero’s work as a special effects makeup artist for the show. Together, they created the restaurant chain “Nic & Norman’s.” But no, it’s NOT zombie-themed. Soon you’re be able to experience the family-friendly vibe right here in Louisville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nic & Norman’s Senoia (@nicandnormans_official_page)

The current menus at other locations offer burgers, chicken tenders, quesadillas, nachos, meatloaf… even brisket mac and cheese. Chances are there is something you’ll like there and maybe even your kids will too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nic & Norman’s Senoia (@nicandnormans_official_page)

According to WAVE 3, they will open up a new location in Whiskey Alley just behind Whiskey Row as they felt it was “the perfect fit” for their goal of a historic location.

They are set to open in early June. Let’s say you can’t wait that long… they already have a place in Lexington.

Peep their website HERE!