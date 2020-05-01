‘The Voice’ Will Finish The Rest of the Season Remotely
No, we aren’t surprised by this, in fact, we are kind of excited to see all the coaches at home! “The Voice” is following in “American Idol’s” footsteps. Yesterday, the show’s producers announced that they’re going to film the rest of the season remotely, from around the country.
The 17 remaining singers will pre-tape their performances from their homes. The show sent them production kits with camera and audio equipment, and they’ll also get wardrobe and coaching sessions.
The coaches will give LIVE feedback from their homes. And Carson Daly will host each episode from “The Voice’s” empty studio, with just a small crew working on the soundstage. Results shows will air “live” on Tuesday nights.