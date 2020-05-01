      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

‘The Voice’ Will Finish The Rest of the Season Remotely

May 1, 2020 @ 8:06am

No, we aren’t surprised by this, in fact, we are kind of excited to see all the coaches at home! “The Voice” is following in “American Idol’s” footsteps.  Yesterday, the show’s producers announced that they’re going to film the rest of the season remotely, from around the country.

The 17 remaining singers will pre-tape their performances from their homes.  The show sent them production kits with camera and audio equipment, and they’ll also get wardrobe and coaching sessions.


The coaches will give LIVE feedback from their homes.  And Carson Daly will host each episode from “The Voice’s” empty studio, with just a small crew working on the soundstage.  Results shows will air “live” on Tuesday nights.

TAGS
Blake Shelton Carson Daly John Legend Kelly Clarkson NBC Nick Jonas The Voice
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE