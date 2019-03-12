‘The Voice’ Recap: You Missed a Marriage Proposal

We’re not sure who shares the better bromance right now, Blake and Adam, or Blake and John Legend.

After getting a yes from John Legend, contestant Denton Arnell asked if he could share in this “yes” moment with his girlfriend and called her on stage.

These two put their heads together and ended up engaged. 💍😂 pic.twitter.com/HfaRWv0r48 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 12, 2019

So that’s pretty much ADORABLE right there. And apparently John is taking some of the credit too.