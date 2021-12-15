“The Voice” Crowns A Winner

“The Voice” has crowned a winner and for the first time, it’s not a solo act! #TeamKelly band, Girl Named Tom, gave Kelly Clarkson her fourth win. She last won season 17 with Jake Hoot.
It was a star-studded night with special guests!
Ed Sheeran was a Mega-Mentor this season and performed “Shivers”…first creating the backing track live as he does during his shows!
Jennifer Lopez sang a song from her upcoming movie “Marry Me”
Former coach Alicia Keys performed “Old Memories”
Coldplay and BTS performed “My Universe”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”