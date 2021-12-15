      Weather Alert

“The Voice” Crowns A Winner

Dec 15, 2021 @ 12:40pm

“The Voice” has crowned a winner and for the first time, it’s not a solo act!  #TeamKelly band, Girl Named Tom, gave Kelly Clarkson her fourth win. She last won season 17 with Jake Hoot.

It was a star-studded night with special guests!

Ed Sheeran was a Mega-Mentor this season and performed “Shivers”…first creating the backing track live as he does during his shows!

Jennifer Lopez sang a song from her upcoming movie “Marry Me”

Former coach Alicia Keys performed “Old Memories”

Coldplay and BTS performed “My Universe”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

 

TAGS
Ed Sheeran finale Jennifer Lopez Kelly Clarkson The Voice Winner
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly's 12 Days of Giveaways
Christmas Karaoke
We Now Know What Happened To Samantha In SATC Reboot "And Just Like That"
You Laugh You Lose: Viagra Thieves
Holiday Tipping Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On