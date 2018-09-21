The ‘Veronica Mars’ Revival You’ve Wanted is Coming; Kristen Bell Confirms

Calling all marshmallows! Kristen Bell released a short but sweet video on her IG yesterday confirming that ‘Veronica Mars’ is making a comeback exclusively on Hulu.

Veronica Mars is a superhero without a cape, and she thinks that’s exactly what the world needs right now.

