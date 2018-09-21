The ‘Veronica Mars’ Revival You’ve Wanted is Coming; Kristen Bell Confirms

Calling all marshmallows! Kristen Bell released a short but sweet video on her IG yesterday confirming that ‘Veronica Mars’ is making a comeback exclusively on Hulu.
Veronica Mars is a superhero without a cape, and she thinks that’s exactly what the world needs right now.
View this post on Instagram
Attention all Marshmallows: BREAKING NEWS!!!!! We are OFFICIALLY back in business!!! A new #veronicamars series is coming back, on @hulu !!!! Veronica has always been a super hero without a Cape. And I think shes exactly what the world needs right now. Thank you to all my fellow marshmallows who stayed excited. Thank you to @hulu for the opportunity. I hope we’re still friends after I taser I you. 😍😍😍