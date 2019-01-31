The Unicorn Is Revealed On ‘The Masked Singer’…And We’re Shook

SPOILER ALERT…DON’T WATCH ANY FURTHER IF YOU HAVEN’T YET SEEN THE WHOLE EPISODE AND YOU WANT TO BEFORE FINDING OUT.

Good news if you’ve been roped in and are loving this show like we are! Fox has renewed The Masked Singer for a second season!  Last night, the unicorn was revealed. Guesses from the panel included Lauren Conrad, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, Tori Spelling and Denise Richards. One of them was right.

HERE YOU GO…THE ANSWER!

So far, Antonio Brown Jr, Terry Bradshaw and comedian Margaret Cho were revealed.

 

 

