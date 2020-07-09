“The Umbrella Academy” Releases Season 2 Trailer

Yes we are excited. Yes we need more shows to watch. Yes we are excited to see new tunes from My Chemical Romance frontman and co-creator of Umbrella Academy, Gerard Way.
‘The #UmbrellaAcademy‘ co-creator wrote and performed a new song titled for the @Netflix show’s season 2 trailer. https://t.co/7Xc7krs1Rp
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 8, 2020
‘The #UmbrellaAcademy‘ co-creator wrote and performed a new song titled for the @Netflix show’s season 2 trailer. https://t.co/7Xc7krs1Rp
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 8, 2020