The Ugly Thing Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Have In Common
April 4, 2023 1:51PM EDT
According to Kim Kardashian, we all have this in common… An ugly cry face.
Katy Perry posted a close-up video of her face during an Idol performance this week:
Kim Kardashian left a reassuring comment saying “We all have one.” This is a golden moment we should all cherish because we’ve all seen the priceless memes of Kim K sobbing in her dressing room. Watch the video here if you need a refresher.
