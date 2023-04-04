99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Ugly Thing Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Have In Common

April 4, 2023 1:51PM EDT
Source: YouTube

According to Kim Kardashian, we all have this in common… An ugly cry face.

Katy Perry posted a close-up video of her face during an Idol performance this week:

 

Kim Kardashian left a reassuring comment saying “We all have one.” This is a golden moment we should all cherish because we’ve all seen the priceless memes of Kim K sobbing in her dressing room. Watch the video here if you need a refresher.

